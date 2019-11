Usual Wines

Red + Rosé (12-pack)

$96.00 $76.80

Buy Now Review It

At Usual Wines

The red and pink ones are everyone’s favorites, so we made the adult version. Bring it to a party, gift it to your friends, and stock your fridge this holiday season. Made in small batches and limited quantities. No additives, no sugar, more fun. At 6.3 oz, each bottle gives you a fresh, full glass (and candidly, a bit more). This is real wine, by the glass, as Usual.