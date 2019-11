Harney & Sons

Peppermint Herbal Tea

$5.79

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Our marvelously brisk Peppermint comes from Oregon, and the leaves produce a wonderfully aromatic and crisp tasting tisane. We find a cup of Peppermint can also get a pesky stomach under control in no time. Caffeine-free herbal. Tin of 20 sachets. Each tea sachet brews a 12 oz cup of tea.