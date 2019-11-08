Stemmari

Grillo

Deep straw yellow in color. Tropical aroma with notes of mango and papaya, that blends with hints of jasmine and white flowers.Balanced and harmonious with a delicate acidity. Color: Deep straw yellowBouquet: An aroma distinctly tropicalwith notes of mango and papaya, that blends with inklings of jasmine and white flowers.Flavor: Balanced and harmonious with a delicate acidity. Goes well with seafood, first course pasta dishes withvegetables, white meats and baked fish. The richness andthe aromatic fragrance of the Grillo makes it the ideal wine topair with a dish such as a veal carpaccio with celery andstrawberries100% Grillo. It is an average – to late varietal with maturity reached about the second week in September.The collection of the grapes, pressing, destemming is totally covered in the air (a method of vinification called "reduction”), the natural settling and fermentation take place at a controlled temperature of 64 degrees for 10 days. Maturation on the lees takes for 5 months in steel tanks.