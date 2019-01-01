Compartes

Donuts And Coffee

$10.00

At Spring

Gourmet Chocolate bars Made in Los Angeles by Compartes Chocolatier LA... Donuts & Coffee chocolate bar features donuts from the best Los Angeles donut shops broken up and mixed into the most creamy delicious milk chocolate you will ever taste. Add in coffee grounds from some of LA's best coffee shops and you have got yourself a winner! Donuts and Coffee Chocolate Bar features a geometric stylish pattern made from donuts and coffee on the custom box of our gourmet and delicious chocolate bar!