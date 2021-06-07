Made By Nacho

Cuts In Gravy With Bone Broth Cat Food 3oz – Chicken

$1.49

Buy Now Review It

At Petsmart

DESCRIPTION Made by Nacho Cage-free Chicken Cuts in Gravy with Bone Broth Cat Food features Cage-free Chicken Cuts in Gravy with Bone Broth. Paired with turkey, duck and pumpkin for chef-inspired flavors, it offers balanced nutrition, extra hydration and prebiotics. Finally, chicken done right. Key Benefits: Complete and Balanced natural wet cat food with added vitamins, minerals and taurine Real cage-free chicken is #1 ingredient for protein that is rich in amino acids for strong muscles With bone broth for hydration, an irresistibly flavorful concentrated source of protein and collagen for healthy skin With prebiotics for healthy digestion Fruits and vegetables like cranberries and pumpkin - a blend that provides fiber and powerful antioxidants to support immune system With organic grains - provide fiber to support a healthy digestive tract and complex carbohydrates for sustained energy throughout the day No corn, no wheat, nosoy No artificial colors, flavors of preservatives With DHA for healthy cognition and Omega Fatty Acids for healthy skin and coat Item Number: 5310401 Brand: Made by Nacho Food Type: Wet Nutritional Option: Natural; With Bone Broth; With Organic Grains; No Corn, No Wheat, No Soy; No artificial flavors, colors or preservatives; With prebiotics Health Consideration: General Health; Dehydration; Gastrointestinal Flavor: Chicken Weight: 3 oz