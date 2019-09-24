Puech-Haut

Chateau Puech-haut Prestige Rose 2017

While considerably less than 50% of the blend of the Prestige Rosé, Cinsaut makes its presence felt through the vivacious fruit and perfume of this wine. The remainder is Grenache – a fitting companion as both these grapes have a long history in the Languedoc and compliment each other quite well. The pale color comes from the gentle pressing of these grapes right after harvest rather than by maceration on the skins. View More Critical Acclaim All Vintages JD 91Jeb DunnuckThe 2017 Prestige Rosé is another beautiful rosé from this estate. Spice, underbrush, cherries, citrus blossom and beautiful minerality all emerge from the glass and it’s rich, yet also fresh and crisp. It's a food rosé to drink over the coming year. It’s a blend of 60/40 Grenache and Cinsault aged in tank. View More Chateau Puech-Haut View all wine Château Puech-Haut has been on the critic’s radar for some time – which makes sense since the property has employed Michel Rolland, Claude Gros and now Philippe Cambie as consulting enologist. Visionary owner Gérard Bru spares no expense in his quest for excellence. Located quite close to Pic Saint-Loup, in Saint-Drézéry, Puech-Haut is near the far western border of the Rhône valley and benefits from both its proximity to the Mediterranean and the rugged, mountainous interior of France. There are slightly over 50 hectares planted with Grenache, Syrah, Mourvedre, Cinsault, Carignan, Viognier, Marsanne, Roussanne, Grenache Blanc and Carignan Blanc. The wines from Puech-Haut are rich and lush but also show the earthy and mineral character of the rocky clay-limestone soils of the region.