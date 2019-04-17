Outer Sounds

2018 Outer Sounds Sauvignon Blanc

A white for any wine drinker, this vivacious Sauvignon Blanc is the perfect expression of Marlborough. The sparkling waters of the Outer Sounds lead from the Pacific Ocean to the wine country of Marlborough, New Zealand. Known primarily for its distinctive Sauvignon Blanc, this region benefits from warm days and cool nights that allow grapes to ripen evenly, offering bright natural acidity along with ripe fruit flavors. This zesty Sauvignon Blanc has juicy tropical and citrus flavors along with the classic green, grassy highlights that are so characteristic of wines made in Marlborough. Sourced from multiple vineyard parcels in the Wairau and Awatere Valleys, fermented in stainless steel for freshness, and aged on light lees for texture, this white is versatile and a great fit for any occasion. Rating Distribution 5 45% 4 30% 3 14% 2 6% 1 5% How to serve it chilled Pairs well with shellfish, sushi, salad, veggies