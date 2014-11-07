Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Jenny Kraemer
Shopping
50 Engagement Rings To Love Forever
Ellen Hoffman
Nov 7, 2014
Skin Care
4 Unexpected Things That Are Messing Up Your Skin
Bren Lee Gomez
Apr 28, 2014
Spirit
Living Alone? You Need To Read This...
Shani Silver
Apr 16, 2014
Hair
8 Hair Lies You Need To Stop Telling
Little white lies — we all tell them. But, sometimes those seemingly harmless fibs can cause some serious damage. Take, for instance, your hair. Whether
by
Liesa Goins
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted