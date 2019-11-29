Zoom Pegasus 35 Running Shoe

$120.00 $107.99

mesh Fabric sole Full-length Zoom Air unit provides a smooth, responsive ride. Beveled heel optimizes initial touchdown and transition. Engineered mesh and partial bootie provide a supportive feel. Bottom eyelet has been moved up to open up the forefoot flex zone and provide an optimal fit. Heel collar has been engineered to rake away from the foot for comfort around the Achilles tendon. The nike air zoom pegasus 35 women's running shoe has been redesigned to be incredibly snappy, both in appearance and performance. The full-length zoom air unit and the bevelled heel work in synergy to achieve excellent responsiveness, while the engineered mesh and flywire cables ensure maximum stability in acceleration.