Zara Campaign

Zara’s Biannual Campaign Collection Is About To Go Viral

£159.00

Buy Now Review It

At Zara

Double layer trench coat featuring a lapel collar, long sleeves with adjustable tabs on the cuffs, front flap pockets, belt appliqué in the same fabric with covered buckle and a back vent at the hem. Fastening on the inside with covered buttons and on the outside with metal buttons and a metal hook at the collar.