Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
promoted
Cinq à Sept
Zabrina Flare Sleeve Top
$295.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Intermix
Flared cuffs and a ruffle hem imparts flirty style to this top. Turtleneck. Long bell sleeves. Ruffled hem. Pullover style. In blush.
Featured in 1 story
5 Outfits For All Your Fall Night-Out Plans
by
Jinnie Lee
More from Cinq à Sept
DETAILS
Cinq à Sept
Billie Shirt
$295.00
$44.00
from
Rent The Runway
BUY
DETAILS
Cinq à Sept
Bryce Woven Mini Dress
$445.00
$200.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
DETAILS
Cinq à Sept
Waverly Dress
$495.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Cinq à Sept
Strapless Patchwork Floral-print Silk Dress
$795.00
$397.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted