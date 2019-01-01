Kimberly Palmer
Your Balanced Budget (monthly Planner)
$7.83
Money makes the world go round, but it doesn't need to make you dizzy. This budget workbook makes the task of keeping track of your expenses approachable, with easy-to-use charts, money wisdom, and prompts to set goals for yourself.User-friendly monthly tables let you record and manage your expenses by category, as well as see the big-picture impact of day-to-day decisions.Easy-to-follow principles of successful budgeting and personal finance.Practical flexicover wire-o binding- stays flat for ease of use.Cover band is removable. Discreet black cover with title stamped in small gold-foil letters.48 pages -- covers up to two years!