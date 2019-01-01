Lush

Youki Hi

This bath bomb is now available online and in select stores! Use our inventory checker below, or see your favorite store's Facebook page to confirm availability. Jasmine lovers rejoice! The scent once found in our beloved Flying Fox Shower Gel is back in bath bomb form. This glittery fizzer is filled with the floral scents of not only sensual, heady jasmine but also ylang ylang, palmarosa and gardenia oils. The grounding scent of cypress oil balances the floral bouquet, while real sea salt and cream of tartar gently soften skin. Bathe in a shimmering garden oasis with this sensual treasure.