Gucci

Wool Hat With Mirrored Gg

$340.00

Buy Now Review It

At Gucci

Reworked into the eclectic narrative of Gucci's collections, the knitted beanie is trimmed with a GG pattern—an established symbol of Gucci's heritage. Holiday 2018 Gift Collection Black wool White stripe detail with zig-zag motif Beige mirrored GG 100% wool Made in Italy