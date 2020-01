Chloé

Wool And Cashmere Sweater

Chloé follows Ali MacGraw and Steve McQueen on a romantic winter retreat for its inspiration behind this exclusive capsule collection for mytheresa.com. This oversized sweater has been crafted from a warming blend of wool and cashmere and is flecked with golden threads for a chic finish. Team yours with a midi skirt and ankle boots for a look that embodies the '70s vibe of this collection.