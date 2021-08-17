Allbirds

Natural Run Tank

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Allbirds

Break a sweat, not the planet with this ultra-light, breathable mesh tank. Made with a mix of sustainable materials like eucalyptus tree fiber and merino wool, it wicks moisture, dries quickly and keeps you cool for every squat, stretch, and stride. Use: Running, training, walking Material: 45% ZQ Merino Wool, 36% Recycled Polyester, 19% Tencel™ Lyocell Fit: Relaxed fit, hits at hips Ultra-light, breathable mesh fabric Where It's Made: Made in Indonesia. Learn more about our operations Sustainability: Our Natural Run Tank is carbon neutral thanks to sustainable practices, like using natural materials and buying offsets. But before we balance the emissions, its footprint starts at 4.7 kg CO2e.