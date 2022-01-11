Pangaia

Women’s Flwrdwn™ Cropped Reversible Jacket

$555.00

At Pangaia

This Cropped Jacket is the future of warmth and made from FLWRDWN™, a breathable and lightweight down material made from flowers, not feathers. The design is reversible with a lightweight recycled nylon interior that creates two cozy looks in one. High funnel neck Zip front fastening with globe ball FLWRDWN™ logo on the chest Invisible side seam pockets Adjustable drawcord hem Cropped regular fit Our styles are still available in the sizes you know and love, we’ve simply adjusted them to US 0-US 10 so it’s a bit easier to choose which size is right for you. Please note, your product may still have our previous size convention on the label (eg. if you have ordered a US 8, you may receive your garment with a size L label but don’t worry, the measurements haven’t changed). **This product includes a Eon Circular ID. After your purchase, scan the QR code in the label to understand more about the circularity of your product.**