Women’s Air Max Viva Casual Sneakers

$140.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

A lifted foam sole and bold good looks make the Nike Women's Air Max Viva Casual Sneakers from Finish Line an edgy new member of the Air Max family. Unique asymmetrical lacing system Mixed media leather and mesh upper Easy slip-on design Stacked foam sole with Max Air unit Nike Cushlon foam Style number- DB5268 Synthetic and Leather Upper, Rubber Sole Wipe Clean Imported Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11270109