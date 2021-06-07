Cotton On

Women’s Active Core Bike Short

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

The Active Core Bike Short is a skinny fit mid rise active short designed to firmly hug the body. These mid thigh length shorts feature flatlocked stitching for the ultimate comfort plus a wide stretch double layered waistband. Imported Mid-thigh length This item purchased online must be returned to the vendor by mail only. This item cannot be returned to Macy's stores. Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11793270 Size & Fit Approx. model height is 176cm and she is wearing an Australian size S/10 Please note this style will ship an Australian size, please follow size conversions Sizing Conversions: 0 US = XXXS AUS, 2 US = XXS AUS, 4 US = XS AUS, 6 US = S AUS, 8 US = M AUS, 10 US = L AUS, 12 US = XL AUS, 14 US = XXL AUS Skinny fit designed to hug the body Materials & Care Machine washable Moisture wicking fabric helps keep you cool and dry Polyamide/elastane