One Nine Eight Five

Woman Cushion

£85.00

Buy Now Review It

At One Nine Eight Five

Our Woman cushion in luxurious British velvet is one of our limited edition products and was introduced to help raise awareness about the pressures of growing up in a society which obsesses over arbitrary concepts of what is beautiful and what is not – in particular, the young women who are growing up under the often distorted gaze of social media. The line drawing of the female form was made to celebrate the beauty found in every woman. Pair this with our Woman throw to really make a real statement.