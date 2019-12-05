The MET Store

William Morris Pink And Rose Jewelry Roll

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Met Store

Perfect for travel or for safeguarding precious items, this soft floral jewelry roll celebrates a pattern by William Morris (British, 1834–1896), one of the founders of the Arts and Crafts movement and a forerunner of modern design. The motif is adapted from Pink and Rose, an original Morris & Co. wallpaper (ca. 1890) in The Met collection. The jewelry roll features a silk exterior and a color palette in soft pastels.