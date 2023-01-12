J.Crew

Willa Cropped Flare Pant In Lace

$178.00 $56.80

Size & Fit High rise. Slim through the hip and thigh, with a cropped, kicked leg. Front rise: 11"; 27" inseam; 18" leg opening (based on a size 6). Overall FitBased on user reviews Runs Small True to Size Runs Large Between true to size and runs large. Product Details Meet your holiday party-perfect pant. These cute pants feature an ankle-cropped length with a subtle flare at the hem and allover lace detailing, and look great paired with a sparkly heel. By buying cotton products from J.Crew, you're supporting our investment in Better Cotton's mission to help cotton communities survive and thrive while protecting and restoring the environment. This product is sourced through a system of mass balance and therefore may not contain Better Cotton. 44% cotton/43% polyamide/13% viscose. Zip fly. Pockets. Lined. Machine wash. Import. Select stores. Item BM757.