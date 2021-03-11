Levi's

Wellthread™ High Loose Jeans

£110.00

Since 1873, we’ve made timeless clothes that are built to endure. But style shouldn’t come at the expense of the environment. Our solution: the Levi’s® WellThread™ Collection. These low-impact garments can be kept and worn for many years and –– when it’s time, and where the technology exists –– easily recycled. We follow the industry’s strictest guidelines for material assembly: every material that goes into the fabric is recyclable. The '90s are back––in a big way. We took a vintage fit with a high rise and loose fit and reinterpreted it for today. Levi’s® WellThread™: our most sustainably designed collection. A modern interpretation of a classic '90s style. Waist-emphasizing high rise. Relaxed wide leg. Designed to be worn stacked at the hem. See More Style # 346410005 Color: Sequoia Sun - Dark Indigo How it Fits Loose through the hip and thigh Wide straight leg Super high rise Measurements based on a size 27 waist Leg opening: 20" Front rise: 13.125" Composition & Care 72% cotton, 28% Cottonized Hemp Denim Non-stretch Zip fly 5-pocket styling Imported Sri Lanka