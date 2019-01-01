Glow Recipe

Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask

That elusive, ever-covetable South Korean glow can be yours (at last!) with Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask. A luxuriously ‘bouncy’, lightweight, gel-like sleeping mask (that can also be used as a ten-minute mask in daylight hours) this pillow-proof formula stars watermelon extract, acclaimed by Korean beauty buffs for its ability to soothe irritated and inflamed skin with luscious, skin-restoring vitamins, antioxidants and amino acids. As well as flooding thirsty cells with watermelon extract, this miraculous mask features hydrating hyaluronic acid and exfoliating, pore-refining alpha-hydroxy acids that get to work while you slumber, clarifying and boosting skin so that you can wake up to a baby-soft visage that exudes unrivalled radiance. Layer it on, get some beauty sleep and prepare for compliments.