amika, Wash The next best thing to washing your hair, this talc-free, dry shampoo absorbs oil and refreshes your hair with natural rice starch leaving no white residue. Key ingredients: -Rice Starch - a light powder that absorbs dirt and oil and adds volume and texture to your hair. Free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates, gluten, mineral oil, sodium chloride, petrolatum and artificial colours. Certified vegan and cruelty-free. Safe for use in colour-treated, Brazilian-treated and keratin-treated hair. To use: Shake well. Hold about 8 inches away from the scalp and spray onto the desired area, focusing on the roots. Massage as you would with wet shampoo then brush. Ingredients: Butane, Propane, Alcohol Denat. (SD ALCOHOL 40-B), Oryza Sativa (Rice/Riz) Starch, Fragrance/Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Cyclopentasiloxane, Water/Eau/Aqua, Hippophae Rhamnoides (Sea Buckthorn/Argousier) Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Hydroxycitronellal, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Citronellol