Free People

Wandering Soul Balloon Sleeve Reversible Crop Hoodie

$108.00 $44.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

About This Item Details A boxy French terry hoodie features balloon sleeves and a cropped cut for sporty-chic style. - Attached hood - Long dolman balloon sleeves - Pullover style - Stripe print side; solid side - Reversible - French terry knit - Raw seam accents - Boxy cut - Cropped - Approx. 19.25" length - Imported This item cannot be shipped to Canada. Fiber Content 100% cotton Care Machine wash