Pacifica

Wakeup Beautiful Hydration Mask

£15.99

Buy Now Review It

At FeelUnique

Supercharge your sleep with the Pacifica Wakeup Beautiful Hydration Mask that helps quench thirsty, stressed, sun damaged skin and bring back the supple, dewy appearance of youth. Essential lipids, antioxidants and clinically studied natural extracts help revive and re-hydrate. This no-rinse, non-greasy, non-sticky formula leaves skin visibly improved while the aromatherapeutic benefits aid in relaxation. For dry and combination skin types. 100% vegan and cruelty-free.