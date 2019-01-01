Search
Simon Miller

W620 Palomba

$580.00
At Simon Miller
Knee-length trench in crisp woven fabric with oversized labels and wide sleeve. Flecked two-button closure and tie at waist. Front pockets. Unlined. 60% cotton, 40% nylon. Made in USA. Model is 5’11” wearing size 1 (US small).
