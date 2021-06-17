Voghtic

Voghtic Maxi Dress

$28.99 $24.99

Buy Now Review It

95% Polyester, 5% Spandex Pull On closure Hand Wash Only Material:Cotton and polyester, stretchy, Lightweight and Breathable, it is more comfortable to wear Feature: Casual, Spaghetti Strap Super Loose Long Headscarf Pockets Maxi Dress Plus Size L-4XL, Beautiful and Classy Looking.Gorgeous! This Overall Attractive Design Will Absolutely Catch Others¡¯Eyes, Making you the shinning star of the crowds. Occasion: Club, Party, School, work, travel, Night-Outing, Vacation, Daily Wear, Beach, Cocktail, Night Club shopping,etc. Note: Any question, please contact us in the first time, Hand Wash and Machine Wash Cold Water, No bleach,Please refer to the size chart of our store before placing your order