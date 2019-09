J.Crew

Vintage Straight Pant In Garment-dyed Stretch Chino

$79.50

Buy Now Review It

At J.Crew

We took your favorite throwback-style jean and recast it in our famously stretchy and flattering chino fabric. Same high-rise fit, same cool straight leg. P.S. We garment-dyed the fabric so it looks loved and lived-in from the get-go.