Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto Womens Karita Leather Stretch Over-the-knee Boots

$140.04

Buy Now Review It

The Karita riding boot is a sure win to wear with its asymmetrical design and duel tonality, it's a modern day fare. Leather/synthetic upper. Pull-on construction. Asymmetrical design and dual tonality. Almond closed toe riding boot. Leather and textile lining. Textile insole. Man-made outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 in Weight: 1 lb 3.2 oz Circumference: 15 1&frasl-2 in Shaft: 21 1&frasl-2 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.