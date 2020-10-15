Lights Lacquer

Venus

$9.50

Romantic fuchsia with metallic gold flip This is a self-leveling, long lasting, cushion-based formula that is Highly Pigmented, can be applied in 1 coat (we suggest two thin coats) The secret to the perfect polished look is the brush- Oval stem with rounded, flat brush for a perfect smooth application, perfect for all size nail beds. 12ml MADE IN THE USA 7-Free: contains no Formaldehyde, Toluene, DBP, Camphor or Formaldehyde Resin, Xylene, Ethyl Tosylamide, TPHP, or Parabens Richly pigmented formula Long lasting/ Chip resistant/ Gel like shine