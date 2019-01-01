Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Amika
Velveteen Dream Smoothing Shampoo
$24.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Amika
Wash to win the frizz fight. Smooth and protect ha... (visit site URLs for full description)
Need a few alternatives?
Kevin Murphy
Kevin Murphy Hair Resort Spray
$32.29
from
Amazon
BUY
göt2b
Ultra Glued Invincible Styling Gel
$4.78
from
Walmart
BUY
Schwarzkopf
Gliss Oil Nutritive Weightless Oil
$5.49
from
Target
BUY
Garnier
Garnier Fructis Damage Repairing Treat 1 Minute Hair Mask
$4.49
from
CVS
BUY
More from Amika
Amika
Phantom Hydrating Dry Shampoo Foam
C$33.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Amika
Silken Up Dry Conditioner
£24.00
from
Revolve
BUY
Amika
Silken Up Dry Conditioner
C$33.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Amika
Un.done Volume And Matte Texture Spray
C$30.00
from
Beauty Sense
BUY
More from Hair Care
Oribe
Gold Lust Dry Shampoo
$46.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
Wella
Ultimate Effects Matt Clay 75ml
£2.69
from
Superdrug
BUY
Virtue
Polish Un-frizz Cream
£38.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Virtue
Moisture-defining Whip
£34.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted