Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Free People
Velvet Trimmed Blazer
$168.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
Featured in 1 story
The Best Velvet Pieces Of The Season
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
The Frankie Shop
Yellow Plaid Linen Blazer
$245.00
from
The Frankie Shop
BUY
DETAILS
Alexander Wang
Leather Sleeve Check Blazer
$1395.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Lucca Couture
The Hutton Double-breasted Blazer
$148.00
from
Wildfang
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Premium Crepe Boxy Jacket
$130.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Free People
DETAILS
Free People
Seamless Rib Bike Short
$20.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
High-rise Econyl® Legging
$128.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Bora Bora Flat
$75.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Leather Obi Belt
$78.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Outerwear
DETAILS
AMI
Patchwork Jacket
$715.00
$500.50
from
Ami Alexandre Matiussi
BUY
DETAILS
The Arrivals
Niels Iii
$265.00
from
The Arrivals
BUY
DETAILS
Maje
Floral Windbreaker
$445.00
$311.50
from
Maje
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Belted Trench Coat
$149.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Trends
Fashion
I Tried A 7-Item Capsule Wardrobe & It Wasn't Nearly As Limi...
The past few years have given rise to a strange combination of minimalism and maximalism. Bombarded with information about our spending habits (the
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Fashion
15 One Shoulder Tops That Are Sexy Without Trying Too Hard
First comes legs, then comes cleavage, then comes...shoulders? It may seem like a strange body part to consider sexy, but shoulders are the coolest and
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Sculptural Heels Are The Work-Of-Art Shoe Trend You Need For Spring
Nine times out of ten, if you start seeing a certain accessory over and over, it's probably a Jacquemus original. Just look at what happened with his
by
Eliza Huber
