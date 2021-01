H&M Home

Velvet Lamp Shade

£19.99

Lamp shade in painted metal and velvet. Can be used with your choice of lamp base or with a pendant light. Cord set for hanging not included. Opening for an E27 bulb holder. Height 22 cm, diameter at the top 19 cm, diameter at the bottom 30 cm. Weight approx. 0.4 kg. CompositionMetal 50%, Polystyrene 30%, Stainless steel 20% Art. No.0705265008