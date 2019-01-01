OSEA

Vagus Nerve Oil

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At OSEA

Elevate your mood to a higher meditative state with Vagus Nerve Oil. The vagus nerve is the longest cranial nerve in the body - reaching from the brain to the gut. It helps regulate stress, rest, and digestion. This unique oil blend activates the calming effects of the vagus nerve response. When massaged gently onto the neck, this precious essence of Juniper, Chamomile, Lavender and Jojoba work to mitigate feelings of stress, while stimulating positivity and wellbeing in the mind and body. What is the Vagus Nerve?