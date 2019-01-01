Skip navigation!
Farrow
V-neck Sequin Tank
$48.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Need Supply
V-Neck Sequin Tank
Featured in 1 story
Sequin Tops Perfect For Any Winter Party
by
Rebekkah Easley
Need a few alternatives?
Eliza Faulkner
Molly Top
$159.00
from
Eliza Faulkner
BUY
Madewell
Square-neck Tank Top
$39.50
$29.99
from
Madewell
BUY
1 STATE
Marled Racerback Tank
$58.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Robert Rodriguez
Open-back Cotton-poplin Top
$195.00
$48.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
More from Farrow
Farrow
Emery Glitter Scrunchie
$16.00
$10.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
Farrow
Elodie Tie Dye Dress
$108.00
$42.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
Farrow
Chantal Ruffled Dress
$88.00
$66.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
Farrow
Marie Embroidered Skirt
$88.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
More from Tops
Little High Little Low x CT
Dreams T
$98.00
from
Little High Little Low
BUY
Violeta By Mango
Oversized Shirt
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mary Katrantzou
Orla Top
$985.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
