Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Vince
Utility Shirtdress
$295.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Fabric: Poplin. Side slits. Midi length. Short sleeves. Point collar. Button at placket. Self-belt at waist. On-seam side pockets. Shell: 100% cotton.
Featured in 1 story
18 Belted Shirtdresses To Button Up Your Look
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Pixie Market
Brown Pinafore Dress
$60.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
DETAILS
Loeil
Sandy Dress
$138.00
from
Loeil
BUY
DETAILS
Forever 21
No-fuss Overall Dress
$17.80
from
Forever 21
BUY
DETAILS
Bershka
Midi Dress With Buttons
$35.90
from
Bershka
BUY
More from Vince
DETAILS
Vince
Wide-leg Pleated Pull-on Pants
$295.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Vince
Parks Sandal
$195.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Vince
Vince Mid Length Skirt
£281.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Vince
Ribbed Cotton Sweater
£190.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted