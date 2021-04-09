OSEA

Undaria Algae Body Oil

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

What it is: A seaweed-infused botanical body oil that helps to firm skin. Who it's for: All skin types. What it does: This oil delivers an instant rush of antioxidant hydration to skin. Undaria seaweed is infused into a blend of luscious seed oils including açai, babassu and passionfruit to help firm skin and reduce the appearance of stretch marks. Lightweight, age-defying, energizing and smoothing, it helps eliminate the look of sagging skin without ever feeling greasy. OSEA soaks its USDA-certified organic undaria algae in barrels of botanical oils for six months to naturally distill the vitamins, nutrients and minerals into their purest and most potent forms. Naturally occurring seaweed specks may appear over time. This is normal and does not impact the quality of the product. Variation in color is also normal. How to use: Apply generously to damp or dry skin. Pro tips: It helps pop the color of body art and tattoos.