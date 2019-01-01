Super warm and cozy, soft, felted, non-itchy Italian wool V-neck. Oversized in a boxy way and knitted in a thick stitch substantial weight that maintains the boxy-ness, like it comes in a shape and keeps the shape it comes in. No quit here. And the V – that’s so you don’t feel like a Nun, but like an uncool Nun, not a cool Nun, cause there’s nothing wrong with a cool-ass Nun.
Care
Hand wash this. Don't tumble dry. It'll prolong the life of the garment and save energy if you don't. Dry it flat. Don't bleach. Dry clean if you want. Iron it if you want. Use a low setting.