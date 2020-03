M&S Marks & Spencer

Tweed Slim Longline Blazer

Our smart tweed blazer is just the thing for special occasions when you want to look put-together but effortlessly so. Cut to a straight fit from textured wool tweed, the longline shape skims your hips. Featuring statement gold buttons with a sharp, military feel and a raw edge at the hem and neck for a textural touch.