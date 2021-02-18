Carson Carrington

Tufted Round Swivel Chair

$171.49

Buy Now Review It

At Overstock

Modern swivel accent chair features a circular seat that's wrapped in soft velvet fabric or faux leather for a textured and elegant tufted diamond inviting look. Range of beautiful colors available that is perfect to be your home addition. Sturdy solid wood legs provide the strong support, soft cushion upholstery padded with foam.This chair's 360 degree swivel function and cute size very suitable in your daily use. Multi-use: To be a vanity chair in dressing room To be a corner chair or accent chair in living room To be a dining chair in dining room To be a task chair/ desk chair in study room or home office Features: Round Shape Modern Style Velvet fabric or Faux Leather available Cushion padded with foam 360 degree swivel function Diamond tufted design Velvet Color: Pink, Deep Green, Grey and Orange Faux Leather: Brown, Dark Green, Dark Gray, Off White Easy to clean with a damp cloth Assemble required Includes 1 chair Dimensions: Velvet Fabric Chair Size: Overall size:27.19"W x 24.03"D x 33.88"H Seat size: 15.76 inches wide x 16.94 inches deep Seat height: 19.7 inches high Weight capacity: 280 pounds Faux Leather Chair Size: Overall size:29.53"W x 25.98"D x 34.06"H Seat size: 17.32 inches wide x 18.11 inches deep Seat height: 16.34 inches high Weight capacity: 280 pounds