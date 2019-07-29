You may not be strolling the runway of Miami Swim Week, but you’ll rock a head-turning look with the Tropics Push-Up Triangle Seersucker Bikini Top from Shade & Shore. This push-up bikini top lends flirty flair to your look, while a gingham pattern adds a touch of retro glam in a pretty, military green color. Whether you sport oversized aviator sunglasses or grab your boldest pair of cateye shades, all you need to complete your vintage-glam look is the coordinating pair of gingham bikini bottoms.