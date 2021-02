Grenson

Rose Rose is dear to our heart as she is based on Stanley who is at the heart of The Grenson story. She is a classic women’s wing tip oxford brogue with all the trimmings. For Autumn/Winter 2019, she is in our black hi shine leather with our signature Triple Welt and Thames rubber sole – made “skin to box” in the Grenson Factory, Northamptonshire UK.