Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Plant Lady Shop
Umbra
Trigg Desktop Planter Vase & Geometric Container
$40.00
$32.81
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Trigg Desktop Planter Vase & Geometric Container
Featured in 1 story
Unique Home Accents You Can Snag Off Amazon
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Bloomingville
Metal Hanging Flower Pot With Copper Electroplated Fini
$33.60
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Target
Succulent Halloween Dark Wonder Copper
$3.00
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Copper Hanging Planter
$28.00
$22.40
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Dear Keaton
Justina Blakeney Arthur Planter
$72.00
from
Dear Keaton
BUY
More from Umbra
DETAILS
Umbra
Entryway Organizer
$16.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Umbra
Two-tier Resin Storage Container With Removable Lid
$32.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Umbra
Two-tiered Storage Tray
$19.89
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Umbra
Conceal Book Shelf
$14.99
from
The Container Store
BUY
More from Plants
DETAILS
CB2
Coastline Planter
$10.95
$8.99
from
CB2
BUY
DETAILS
The Sill
Silver Philodendron
$26.00
from
The Sill
BUY
DETAILS
The Sill
Fiddle Leaf Fig
$29.00
from
The Sill
BUY
DETAILS
RoseforU
Dried Phalaris
$13.50
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Home
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
College
Real College Students Share Their Dorm Room Storage Essentials
The typical college dorm room is cramped enough with just one person, but add in a roommate or two, and you've got to get pretty creative with storage and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Don't Miss This Direct-From-Dyson Sale On eBay
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted