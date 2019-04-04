Hiking-inspired boots in a mix of fabric and leather in different colours. The boots have neon yellow double cord lacing, chunky Vibram soles and reflex loops on the site and at the back.
Handcrafted in Italy.
Vibram rubber soles have been made in Italy since 1937 and were first used on mountaineering boots. Taking design-inspiration from tyres, the soles are slip resistant and are tested in extreme weather conditions. Vibram soles are popular with climbers and hikers the world over as they provide flexibility, support, and comfort while remaining functional and long-lasting. The iconic bright yellow logo patch is instantly recognizable on the side and the bottom of the sole.