Laura Mercier

Translucent Loose Setting Powder, 1 Oz

$39.00 $33.15

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

This Laura Mercier bestseller is your go-to setting powder. The loose powder feels luxuriously dense in the jar, feels silky-light and refined on your skin. Applies evenly. Blends effortlessly. Modern Matte Finish Creates a modern matte finish with a touch of sheer coverage. The translucent shade works on virtually all skin tones. Soft-Focus Effect for a More Flawless Look Like all Laura Mercier Setting Powders, it has a soft-focus effect that subtly blurs the look of fine lines and imperfections. Doesn't settle into fine lines or pores and never looks cakey. PRO TIP: When your entire makeup application is complete, including color, give your skin a velvety, finished look by using the Powder Brush to apply Translucent Loose Setting Powder to sides of cheeks, center of forehead, nose, and tip of chin.