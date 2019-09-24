Search
Products fromShopClothingActivewear
Oiselle

Tortoise Tank

$52.00
At Oiselle
Our custom Breeze™ Knit jacquard is back, and in a new, even lighter pattern to improve air flow. The design of this mock neck tank is simplicity in motion, with a soft collar and a modified racer back, providing slightly more coverage in the rear. It's ready to go from work to run to almost anything else. And like all flystyle that might look delicate, this is an illusion. It's ready to go from run to wash to dry to wear again - and still look flawless. - Breeze Knit (nylon/spandex) - mock neck silhouette - relaxed fit at hem - 24" body length (size 4)
Featured in 1 story
Everything You Need If You're Training For A Race
by Cory Stieg