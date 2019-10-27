Ecovacs

READY FOR ANY MESS: Equipped with two side brushes and a main brush, DEEBOT will sweep, lift, and vacuum to clean an entire floor (Auto mode), a small area (Spot mode), or the edge of your floor (Edge mode) VOICE & APP CONTROLS: Alexa & Google Assistant voice commands. ECOVACS Smart App comes w/ 5+ advanced features including direct control, scheduling, status updates, cleaning modes, accessories status, etc MAX MODE POWER: Increase suction power by up to 2X for particularly troublesome messes UP TO 110 MINUTE RUNTIME: A longer battery life for even more cleaning! Auto return & charging means your robot will always be ready to clean STANDARD: 1 Year Warranty. Comes w/ (1) charging dock, (4) side brushes, (2) high efficiency air filter, (1) remote control w/ battery), (1) cleaning tool, Customer Support ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Vacuum Cleaner takes care of vacuuming so you don't have to. Three cleaning modes and scheduling accessible from the ECOVACS Home App ensures an effortless, thorough clean while you do things you really love. Its low sound level allows you to have conversations or watch TV while it cleans. Max Mode double suction power to better clean your hard floors and carpets of dirt and dust when needed. The 520ml dustbin allows DEEBOT N79S to take full advantage of 110 minutes of runtime. DEEBOT N79S comes with a 1 year . Simply move cables and household items that could be on the floor out of the way to avoid entanglement. When the job is complete or DEEBOT N79S low on battery, with Auto Charging, it will return to its dock to prepare for the next cleaning. With Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, utilize voice commands such as “Alexa, ask DEEBOT to start cleaning”. DEEBOT N79S also comes with an easy to use remote control.