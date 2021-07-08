Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Nine West
Tiered Peasant Maxi Dress
$60.00
$39.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Kohl's
Tiered Peasant Maxi Dress
More from Nine West
Nine West
Button-front High-waisted Denim Shorts
BUY
$22.39
$27.99
Kohl's
Nine West
Sleeveless Button-front Tiered Dress
BUY
$50.00
Kohl's
Nine West
Tiered Peasant Maxi Dress
BUY
$60.00
Kohl's
Nine West
Flutter-sleeve Wrap Dress
BUY
$29.99
$40.00
Kohl's
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted